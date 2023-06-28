TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.