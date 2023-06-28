TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a growth of 581.6% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

About TC Biopharm

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,294. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

