TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,275,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 349,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,502. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

