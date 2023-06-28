TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.67% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.49. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.81. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

