TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,802. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.