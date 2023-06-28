TAP Consulting LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.89.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

