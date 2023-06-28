TAP Consulting LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

