TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.4 %

ALB stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 288,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

