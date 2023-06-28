TAP Consulting LLC Has $12.14 Million Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 1,205.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,568 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $13,320,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 317,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,864,240. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

