TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 541,436 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

