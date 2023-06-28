TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

