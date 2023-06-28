T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 869.9% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 14,571,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932,638. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

