T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.