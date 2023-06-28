Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 5.7%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 138,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.