S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 12.9 %

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

