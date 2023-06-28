SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

