Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76. 279,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 359,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Super Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,316 shares during the period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
