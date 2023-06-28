Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 2.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

