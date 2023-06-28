Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.03. The company had a trading volume of 479,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

