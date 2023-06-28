StockNews.com Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 466,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after buying an additional 1,215,259 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after buying an additional 713,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.