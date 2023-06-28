StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

