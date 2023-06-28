StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHC. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,011,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.