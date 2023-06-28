StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.