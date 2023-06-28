StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

