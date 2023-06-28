StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.50 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

