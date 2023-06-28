StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe



Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

