StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Articles

