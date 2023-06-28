StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,215.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,853.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 395,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,455. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

