StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Articles

