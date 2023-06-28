StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Get a free research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh from StockNews.com
