Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,453 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.
Shares of IVW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 288,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,164. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
