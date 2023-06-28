Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,841,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,707. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

