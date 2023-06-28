Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,901 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 16,555,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,383,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

