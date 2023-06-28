Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.80

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 181048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

