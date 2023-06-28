Steem Price Tops $0.18 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Steem has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $79.21 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,644.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00285974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.00749228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00548568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00060406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,511,137 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

