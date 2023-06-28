Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 4.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 350.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 189,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

