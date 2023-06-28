Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Stantec Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$83.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$55.48 and a 52-week high of C$84.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5546002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stantec Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

