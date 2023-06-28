Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Stantec Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$83.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$55.48 and a 52-week high of C$84.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.59.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5546002 earnings per share for the current year.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
