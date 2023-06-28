Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $52,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

