Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 187.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.