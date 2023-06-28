Spin Master Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TOY stock opened at C$34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.44.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$367.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.444525 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.25.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

