Spin Master Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Spin Master Stock Up 2.3 %
TOY stock opened at C$34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.44.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$367.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.444525 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
