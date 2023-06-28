Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.