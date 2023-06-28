SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lowered by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 83,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,626. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

