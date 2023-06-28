SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

