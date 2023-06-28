SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 484,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,288. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

