SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.35. 2,992,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,993. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

