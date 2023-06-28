SPACE ID Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $98.13 million and $44.35 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,458,333 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 341,458,333 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29422073 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $44,277,838.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.