S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.82.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

