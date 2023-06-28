South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 1.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. 37,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 34,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 price target on South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals ( CVE:STS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

