Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading 1% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.06. 2,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

