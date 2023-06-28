Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,389,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

